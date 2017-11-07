New servo says it'll reflect local fuel prices

PRICE IS RIGHT: An employee at the new Noosaville Shell and NightOwl Service station points to the cheap fuel deal on Thursday.

THE two-hour window of fuel for sale at $1.07 a litre on Thursday at the new Noosaville servo might have been the cheapest the region will see for a while.

The grand opening price had cars blocking one lane of traffic on Eumundi Rd, however Jennifer Gray from Viva Energy couldn't confirm the new Shell and NightOwl station would continue to offer fuel cheaper than their competitors in Noosa.

"It (the fuel price) tends to be location-specific for any sites," Ms Gray said.

"We'll be competitive in the area with the local prices. It's the same as any area we're in."

Noosa News has been campaigning for fair fuel prices this year after RACQ confirmed our service stations weren't following the price cycles of other areas.

Ms Gray said a number of variables determine the price consumers will pay at the bowser in Noosa.

She said it's tougher for Noosa service stations to reflect metropolitan prices due to the region's higher cost of living.

"A lot of things come in to play, things can be more expensive here," Ms Gray said.

"(Like) the price of rent, or water, or services for the shop. So it's hard to match Brisbane prices here.

"I wouldn't expect you'll see the same prices as Brisbane.

"We have a pricing strategy that we'll follow.

"We watch all the sites in the area. If that's not in line with our pricing strategy, we'll look at that."

The opening of the Noosaville petrol station and retail outlet last week marks the inaugural partnership between NightOwl and Shell.

The business is open 5am-midnight, seven days a week - unlike its competitor across the road, 7-Eleven, which is open 24 hours.

NightOwl buying and marketing manager Greg Ridler said the brand is known for offering more choices for items.

"We have one of the biggest ranges of grocery products in Australia for convenience stores," he said.

"We'll be looking at 24-hours (trade) when we know how the business hours work.

"The first couple of weeks are going to be a learning experience to see what the public wants."