New show like walk on the beach for Coast artist

Gail Williams may have come from an artistic family.

But years of working and raising her own family meant the Sunshine Coast woman was too busy to realise her talent.

Until she inherited her mother’s art kit.

“About 10 years ago, just after mum had passed away, I inherited mum’s art kit,” she said.

“I was first drawn to the vibrant colours probably because I simply wanted to have my hands in and on something that her hands had also touched.

“From there it just sort of took off.”

Ms Williams usually spends her summers in her beloved corner of New Zealand.

But COVID-19 meant she was forced to stay at home this year.

Instead she has been invited to showcase her artwork at the old Pomona Railway Station Gallery.

Ms Williams paints seascapes inspired by her childhood holidays at Kings Beach.

Her works have been sold in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, New Zealand and even Germany and Vietnam.

“Footsteps in the sand” will feature throughout May at the old Pomona Railway Station Gallery, 10 Station Street, Pomona, from 10am-2pm Monday to Friday and 10am-2pm Saturday and Sunday.

