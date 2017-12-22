New sign of dissent as councillor looks for tighter controls

NOOSA councillors may have to revisit its "Golden Arches” rejection of over-the-top signs if it is to head off a proliferation of visual clutter on local streets.

But they have been warned by one of their senior town planners they could face a compensation claim for loss of business if they refuse the bid for a 5m illuminated sign at the Walter Hay Drive roundabout in Noosaville.

Back int he 1990s, the council made headlines by digging in its heels to force fast food franchise McDonald's to reduce its famous signage at its Noosaville store.

And Noosa councillors seem up for the fight again to stop a sign for 7-Eleven and Total Tools which would sit in front of the large commercial siding known by locals as "the great wall of Noosa”.

And one, Cr Ingrid Jackson, wants to go further by looking for the new Noosa Plan to ban businesses from painting their premises in "gaudy corporate colours”.

"Given the outcry when the building went up about the appearance of that end wall to vehicles on the roundabout, we would be bringing wrath upon ourselves, I think if we approved an illuminated sign there as well,” mayor Tony Wellington said.

"That appearance would not be aided by an illuminated sign. It would be over and above for the signage approved for the site.”

Council is to report the results of its Noosaville industrial estate signage audit as a means of curbing what councillors consider a visual blight.

Cr Jackson said this signage application was "totally disrespectful of Noosa and its community”.

"I think these people really have an amazing affront to wish to further affect the appearance of our beautiful Noosa and I really think they should go back and have a look at themselves,” she said.

She also attacked the "corporate branding” of the buildings on site using colours that "are not like Noosa design principles”.

"I'm just shocked by the whole thing.”

Council development assessment manager Kerri Coyle agreed and said the council still holds a site bond and there were "outstanding issues the way the site's developed” but the present plan cannot regulate colour schemes.

"Because anyone who did what they did to this community and produced an elevation to Walter Hay Drive which is the worst designed wall in the shire, has the hide to come in with a signage application which uses the character of the non-conforming wall as the basis to justify even further non-conformance, has got to be pulling our leg,” Cr Brian Stockwell said.

"Just importing national corporate logos and putting in an illuminated sign was not Noosa.

"The benchmark case was McDonald's. We were the first shire in Australia to limit the McDonald's signage to one and a half square metre illuminated sign.”

Ms Coyle said this "may not be the end of what we have before us” as this was considered under the superseded planning scheme and "the applicant has the option to seek compensation from council if they can show that there is a loss of business due”.

However she said there were "fairly good grounds” to defend such a claim.