New sophisticated extortion scam doing rounds in Mackay

Mackay Police are warning residents not to fall for the sophisticated scam. natasaadzic

AN EXTORTION scam threatening to release web-cam footage of victims viewing pornography if they don't cough up thousands of dollars has begun circulating in Mackay.

Mackay Police are warning residents not to fall for the sophisticated scam, where fraudsters have upped the ante by revealing to the victim that they do in fact have their password.

Police have released the scam email:

"I do know (insert your password here) is your password. You may not know me and you're most likely thinking why you're getting this email right?

Actually I set up a malware on the adult video clips (pornographic material) web site and you know what, you visited this web site.

While you were watching videos, your web browser began operating as a RDP (remote desktop) having a key logger which provided me accessibility to your display and web camera. After that, my software obtained your entire contacts from your messenger, social networks, and email.

What exactly did I do?

I created a double-screen video. First part shows the video you were viewing and 2nd part displays the recording of your webcam.

What should you do?

Well I believe $2900 is a reasonable price for our little secret. You will make the payment through (cryptocurrency type)

Police have said a genuine attack of this nature would reveal some information about the site the victim accessed and were recorded viewing.

"Experience has taught us that scammers would also show the victim a portion of their actual recording of you, designed to leave you in no doubt about the situation you are in," Senior Constable Steve Smith said.

"The money value the scammer is asking for is very low. If they did in fact have a victim in this situation, experience again has taught us that the demand for money would be much higher.

"In short - this is a scammer who has come into possession of a password and email address belonging to you and has shown innovation in designing a way to try and make money from it."

People who receive this email are warned not to reply, or attempt to communicate with the scammer, to be wary of the sites which you visit on the internet, some categories of sites are notorious for being infected with malicious viruses which will attack your system once you visit them.

If you are victimised by a scammer in this fashion you should report the matter promptly through the Australian Cybercrime Online Reporting Network.