New standard in conflict vote

BRIAN Stockwell became the first Noosa councillor to put a new council regulation to the test last Tuesday.

The State Government's Belcarra legislation tightens up local government regulations in the light of council shortcomings in regions such as Ipswich, Logan, Fraser Coast and elsewhere.

Cr Stockwell declared a perceived conflict of interest in a development application, as he knew relatives of the applicant and they had also volunteered on his election campaign.

Previously this had been handled by a councillor's declaration of either a real or perceived conflict of interest, and the councillor would make their own determination as to whether they should participate in the debate and the vote.

Now, all such conflicts, perceived or actual, have to be voted on by other councillors, with the vote recorded.

In this case, Noosa councillors voted unanimously for Cr Stockwell to remain in the meeting.

The Crime and Corruption Commission's Belcarra Report has recommended a raft of legislative amendments which will include a ban on donations to councillors from property developers, expected to become law shortly and backdated retrospectively to October last year.

The same ban will apply at the state level, and in both cases will include election campaign donations.

Further laws on councillor complaint procedures are expected to come into force in December.

"Certainly the new legislation closes some loopholes in the old legislation,” Mayor Tony Wellington said.

"Whilst the onus had previously been on individual councillors to declare whether or not they had a real or perceived conflict of interest, there were instances - in other councils I hasten to add - where this self-reporting requirement had been flaunted.

"In some cases, at other local governments, councillors with genuine conflicts of interest had either failed to acknowledge those conflicts or else had simply opted to remain and vote. This made a mockery of the intention of the former conflict of interest provisions, which was for transparency and the avoidance of corruption.”

Cr Wellington said he personally supported the ban on developer donations.

"And I also look forward to the new councillor complaints process that will be implemented following the recommendations of the Councillor Complaints Review Panel - which included my predecessor, Noel Playford,” he said.

"Will this impact on Noosa? Not significantly.

"In terms of election campaigns, I can think of a recent instance where a local government candidate received donations from people who could be classified as property developers.

"This new legislation will certainly ensure that doesn't happen again.

"It will also put significant responsibilities on councillors to ensure that they are scrupulous in their dealings with developers, right down to accepting free cups of coffee. Overall, this level of scrutiny is a good thing.

"Once again, Noosa arguably stands out as a local government that has consistently operated with higher than average levels of transparency and probity.

"Thus I don't believe the new legislation on developer donations will result in any difference in the way Noosa councillors perform their duties nor the decisions Noosa Council makes.”