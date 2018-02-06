New start at Noosa Convention Centre

Steve Lawrence with entertainment organisers Damian and Sarah Wynne outside the conference centre at Noosa Lakes Resort in Tewantin

THE Noosa Convention Centre in Tewantin was abuzz with social activity and speculation on Thursday evening.

The first Tourism Noosa Networking Night was happening - but importantly, it was happening at the reopened conference and convention centre located at Noosa Lakes Resort on Tewantin's Hilton Tce, which received its official blessing courtesy of Noosa MP Sandy Bolton.

The centre has had a chequered few years but now under the management of Noosa entrepreneur and Noosa Boardroom operator Steve Lawrence, its future looks dazzling.

Not only will it host business conventions for local and other businesses, it will star as a new venue for dinner/cabaret-style shows with live music - and further down the track a new restaurant, the Marina Bar and Grill, will open on the premises too.

"We are incredibly excited by the potential of the convention centre and the economic benefits that it will bring to the Noosa and Sunshine Coast region,” Mr Lawrence said.

"We have been overwhelmed by the positive response from local businesses and the general public on the reopening.

"Our focus will be on corporate conferences and weddings but we are also working hard to ensure that the venue not only caters for large private events but also offers a destination for locals to relax and enjoy at. We are hosting acoustic open mic nights on Fridays and a piano bar experience on Sundays.”

Tribute acts such as the Abba Show and the Beach Boys, along with live appearances from the likes of Ross Wilson and James Reyne, are also on the cards.

Mr Lawrence, a noted musician himself, is passionate about the new venture and potential.

The venue features event and conference rooms, commercial kitchens, three separate bar areas and is part of the 70-room Noosa Lakes Resort.

"We are looking forward to bringing the convention centre back to life and providing a great venue for locals and visitors to enjoy,” Mr Lawrence said.

For further information visit the website www.noosaconventioncentre.com.au