New start for Cooroy shop

TURING THE PAGE: Neil and Gloria Bale are starting an art hub in their Emerald St, Cooroy premises.

TURING THE PAGE: Neil and Gloria Bale are starting an art hub in their Emerald St, Cooroy premises. Alan Lander

AS COOROY changes and grows, so do many local businesses adapt to these changes.

And the former ISSA Creations - now The Art Hub Cooroy - isn't any exception.

Gloria and Neil Bale have operated ISSA since 2006 in Emerald St in the centre of Cooroy's central business district, offering a wide range of print, imaging, stationery, scrapbooking and framing.

They once owned the shop next door too, but cut back to focus on their prime printing business, but also began providing artists' supplies.

But now, it's time to turn the page - and while they will maintain their printing and framing business, they are going into the art world in a much bigger way.

"Last December we decided to change, so we cut stock to make space,” Gloria said.

"But people can come in with a photo and get a full poster size to stick on the wall.

"Now we will be exhibiting artists in a three-week rotation, with the first artists being Helen Peel and Dennis Forshaw.

"We've already sold two items; a piece of pottery and a painting.”

Neil said with the growth of coffee shops and restaurants, and a resulting influx of visitors to the town, it was a good time to be adapting the business - and the couple has a prime spot in the busiest junction in the town.

"We are seeing more people passing the window and looking in,” he said.

"The population has grown, and we have the new retirement village with 218 residences developing.”

Neil said Cooroy was "steady” as far as businesses were concerned.

"There are not too many shutting doors round here,” he said.

The Bales are holding

a launch of The Art Hub

this Friday, and the new business will be open

from 9am to 5pm Monday

to Friday and 9am to 1pm Saturdays, with a Meet

the Artist session prior to each new exhibiting on Saturdays.

Emerging local artists are encouraged to get in touch with the Art Hub.

Call 5447 6155 or email info@thearthubcooroy. com.au.