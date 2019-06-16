New state waste levy to hit Noosa on July 1

WASTE NOTICE: Noosa businesses will have to look at redirecting its waste away from landfill or pay the price of a waste levy.

IT'S time for local business to realise sending waste to landfill no longer pays with the Queensland Government introducing a new waste disposal levy for commercial operators from July 1.

The levy on waste going to landfill is charged at $75 per tonne for general waste (municipal solid waste, commercial and industrial, construction and demolition). Higher levies apply for regulated wastes.

The State Government has committed to implementing the waste levy with no direct impact on households.

To deliver this, Noosa and Sunshine Coast councils will receive advance payments to cover the cost of the levy on household waste going to landfill. The state waste levy website said around 10.9 million tonnes of waste was produced in 2017-18 n Queensland, enough to fill almost 9000 Olympic sized swimming pools. The amount of waste we produce is also growing faster than our population.

"Queensland is a major under performer in recycling and resource recovery with more than half (55 per cent) of our waste ending up in landfill. One of the reasons for this is that Queensland is the only mainland state without a waste levy-resulting in Queensland becoming a hotspot for interstate rubbish.”

Council is collecting the levy on behalf of the State Government and this will have no direct impact on local households. The levy will be charged on waste going to landfill from business and industry.

Noosa is among 39 local governments in the levy zone and is playing its part.

The council reports last financial year Noosa recycled 7564 tonnes, which equates to more than the weight of the Eiffel Tower.

But the state insists "businesses can and must do better.”

The levy is designed to encourage business and industry to reduce, reuse and recycle more.

Some specific exemptions to the levy are available in particular circumstances, such as natural disasters, lawfully managed and transported asbestos, clean earth, and those approved by the Department of Environment and Science.

Charitable recycling organisations can also apply for exemptions.

CCIQ ecoBiz is a free program, funded by the state that helps businesses save money across their energy, water and waste bills.

Go to www.ecobiz.cciq. com.au. For tips visit www. businessre cycling.com.au.