New surf club is taking shape

THE new Sunshine Beach Surf Club development is well on its way to completion.

"Block concrete fill on the first level of redevelopment site is in full swing and the weather gods are on its side,” club spokeswoman Pauline Gleeson said.

"Fingers crossed this continues and allows the team from Evans Build to keep the build on track.

"With the club scheduled for opening in January 2020 the club already has numerous bookings for weddings secured and is keen to accept more bookings following its long closure for the re-build.”

More information about its weddings and conference packages contact the functions manager through www.sunshinebeachslsc.com.au/contact-us/.

"Even amongst the building dirt and concrete, members are still shining throughout the off-season,” Ms Gleeson said.

"Congratulations go to Ross Bartlett who was awarded the club's first-ever Life Governor role at the club's recent AGM,” she said.

"Ross has been associated with lifesaving since 1957 with Yamba and Bondi SLSCs, before joining Sunshine Beach in 1982.

"A club, branch and state life member who has held numerous positions across all levels of committee, training, lifesaving and officiating at every level of surf sports competition, including 11 world championships, Ross is nothing short of a club legend and a very worthy recipient of this prestigious honour.”

Another club member, Steven Boyd, was recently awarded SLSQ Operations Support - Helicopter Crewman of the Year.

"He consistently reaches new levels of success in surf lifesaving and is a very much valued member of our club,” Ms Gleeson said.

"In between all of this he is also a Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter crewman.”