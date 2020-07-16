New tenant raises hand for abandoned TAFE

The abandoned Tewantin TAFE site will not be purchased by Noosa Council.

The abandoned Tewantin TAFE site will not be purchased by Noosa Council.

There is already a new potential buyer in talks with the State Government as it tries to breathe life in the unused Tewantin TAFE site.

That is the understanding of a disappointed but not disheartened Noosa MP Sandy Bolton, who said she had been notified Noosa Council had ended lengthy discussions about acquiring the strategic land parcel.

Also read: Mayor pulls pin after two years of TAFE negotiations

Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart at today's 5pm council meeting will move a mayoral minute seeking councillor support for her motion to have council CEO Brett de Chastel discontinue negotiations with the Queensland Government for purchase of the Cooroy Noosa Rd property.

Her motion seeks council support to "agree to instead adopt an advocacy role for potential suitable end users (e.g. lessees or purchasers), with these likely to be from the education or training sectors".

The mayor wants the council to advocate for the site to be activated at the earliest opportunity and offer ongoing assistance to make it happen.

Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton.

Ms Bolton is resigned to finding a new way forward to retain community use of the rundown facility.

"We have now received council's decision to not progress with the purchase, which regardless of the opportunities this site presented, is understandable given the impact of COVID-19 on council's financial position," Ms Bolton said.

"It has been a long hard haul, and after more than two years of negotiations, the decommissioned site had reached sign off stage prior to COVID-19.

"It has now been some six years since this facility was closed, and I continue efforts to ensure the site is utilised for the benefit of our community, and thank council for their commitment to assist where it can in these endeavours."

The fate of the Tewantin TAFE remains up in the air.

The MP has met with a number of interested parties in the site over the past few months, and said the State Government was starting negotiations with a certain "provider".

"By state retaining ownership and leasing, the land title issues would not need to be resolved, thereby expediting it's rebirth, which I know will be very welcomed by our whole community," Ms Bolton said.

"COVID and the ramifications of, have created extra challenges, however I am determined that this site will not sit idle nor deteriorate any further.

"Thank you to Minister (Shannon) Fentiman and her department for the ongoing assistance over this time.

"We look forward to making an announcement in the coming month."