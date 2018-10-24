New Termination Bill a 'catalyst' for better outcomes: MP

Noosa MP Sandy Bolton - has spoken passionately in favour of the termination bill.

PASSING the divisive bill to legalise abortion has the capacity to reduce the number of terminations in Queensland, according to Noosa independent MP Sandy Bolton.

Ms Bolton has spoken passionately in favour of the Termination of Pregnancy Bill passed in state parliament on Wednesday night.

In her address to MPs before the conscience vote, Ms Bolton said nothing hurt more than hearing comments that voting for the bill supported the taking of life.

"Nothing could be

further from the truth,” she said.

"Many times in my life I have been told it takes a catalyst to effect positive change.

"I believe that this bill is one such catalyst, with the capacity to reduce the number of terminations in Queensland.

"Many women and front-line organisations in Queensland believe that the symbolism of removing any element of criminality from abortion is incredibly important to the development of respect for women and improved health outcomes and services.”

The MP said a decision to terminate a pregnancy was "not taken lightly or without great angst”.

"To insinuate that decriminalising abortion will open the floodgates to rampant terminations is offensive, disrespectful and inaccurate, as statistics from Victoria demonstrate,” she said.

"What is even more distasteful are the comments that women without a catastrophic reason will be lining up for a late-term abortion.

"We may not agree

with some choices, however, we need to empathise, educate and support, not condemn.”

And she gave special mention to the pro-life and pro-choice advocacy organisations for the work that they do and for taking time to meet with her.

The bill allows abortion on request up to 22 weeks and permits abortions after that with consent from two doctors.