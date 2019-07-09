New Tewantin centenarian: 'canophobia' and dram makes 100no

MANY HAPPY RETURNS: Tewantin RSL Sub-branch treasurer Dean Harlow presents centenarian Des Andersen with a plaque at Carramar Noosa on Monday.

MANY HAPPY RETURNS: Tewantin RSL Sub-branch treasurer Dean Harlow presents centenarian Des Andersen with a plaque at Carramar Noosa on Monday. Alan Lander

DESMOND Andersen suffers from "canophobia".

"That's the fear of not having a can of beer before lunch," Des said - while celebrating his 100th birthday at NoosaCare's Carramar on Monday.

It's his own name for the condition, and the secret to his long health - and it certainly has not seemed to have any negative effects.

"And I have a whisky every afternoon; that's preserved me," Des said.

He's almost a local these days having lived in Gympie and Brisbane "and then moved here in 1971".

Des didn't think he'd reach 100 "in my wildest dreams".

"Quite a few years back I wanted to live to age 81 to see the year 2000 in. Now I've gone way past that.

"They keep inventing these pills to keep you alive longer ... although I don't like living with these politicians today; they're too busy fighting each other to run the country."

And Des knows a little about fighting, given he served in World War II in Darwin, New Guinea and Bougainville through to 1945.

Tewantin RSL Sub-branch treasurer Dean Harlow was there Monday to give Des a special service plaque.

"I wasn't expecting that. It will take pride of place," Des said, though sadly there is no pool room at Carramar.

Des said the party isn't over yet, as a major family event has been planned at Carramar for July 20.

He has four children living in Tewantin, Cooroy and Yeppoon, "and 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren".

"Some family visited yesterday, but most family are coming then," he said.

"It's actually combined; there's a lady here having a hundredth too."

Des said reaching 100 was "a bit of an achievement".

"My daughter and I have done the family history back to the 16th century: I'm the first in the family to have reached 100."