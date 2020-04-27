Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TOILET ART: Noosa artist Leanne Evans is calling on locals to 'get creative with The Great Empty Toilet Roll Challenge.
TOILET ART: Noosa artist Leanne Evans is calling on locals to 'get creative with The Great Empty Toilet Roll Challenge.
Offbeat

New toilet paper craze to keep you occupied, creative

Caitlin Zerafa
27th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH households likely to have enough toilet paper to last a year after the great toilet paper haul of 2020, here is something you can do once the roll has served its purpose.

A Noosa artist is hoping finished toilet rolls will be the inspiration for a creative competition to keep locals occupied during home isolation.

Leanne Evans is a trained secondary art teacher and runs Time4ArtFun, teaching art on campus to primary school students in the Noosa area.

TOILET ART: Noosa artist Leanne Evans is calling on locals to 'get creative with The Great Empty Toilet Roll Challenge.
TOILET ART: Noosa artist Leanne Evans is calling on locals to 'get creative with The Great Empty Toilet Roll Challenge.

With school now remote and lessons on pause, Ms Evans has thought outside the box on how she can keep the community creative.

And she's on a roll.

“I am committing myself to encouraging community connection through art and creativity,” she said.

“I am launching a series of art challenges on my Facebook page.”

Mr Evans said the purpose of the challenges were to create a free outlet that required very little materials and equipment, and was open to all ages, families or groups.

“The first challenge is the main one named the Great Empty Toilet Roll Challenge,” Ms Evans said.

“The emphasis is on recycling, junk and found objects to create a sculpture.”

Entries close Sunday, May 31.

More details at the Time4ArtFun Facebook page.

art and craft isolation ideas toilet paper crisis
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Skateboarding event goes on despite social restrictions

        premium_icon Skateboarding event goes on despite social restrictions

        News An online skateboard competition has been created to combat COVID-19 social restrictions.

        Drive-thru books: Service feeding minds of students

        premium_icon Drive-thru books: Service feeding minds of students

        Education A Noosaville high school is offering a drive-through service to allow student vital...

        Here’s where controlled burns will happen this week

        premium_icon Here’s where controlled burns will happen this week

        News QPWS will continue to conduct hazard reduction burns in Noosa bushland this week in...

        Full guide to what's allowed after easing of restrictions

        premium_icon Full guide to what's allowed after easing of restrictions

        News COVID-19 restrictions eased in QLD to allow recreation