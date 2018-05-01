New toilet push not real flush but relief on the way

A CAMPAIGN for toilet facilities in Apex Park by the Cooroy Chamber of Commerce is not flush with success.

Chamber president Danielle Taylor said her group had petitioned the Noosa Council regarding lack of public toilet facilities in Cooroy, particularly at Apex Park and on the east side of town. Council has told the chamber there are currently no plans for the construction of toilet facilities in Apex Park due the proximity of the existing facilities in Maple St adjacent to the kindergarten and the library.

Ms Taylor said relief would come from the proposed new facilities for the hinterland playground, which were to be located across the road from Apex Park on the green space opposite the library. The council said the hinterland playground project was now in the detailed design phase with construction scheduled to start during 2018/19 financial with completion anticipated by late 2019.

"The new toilet facilities in the hinterland playground will therefore be constructed well before council would be able to plan, design and construct new facilities in Apex Park, especially taking into consideration the difficulties and cost of constructing in a flood prone area,” Ms Taylor said.

"In our letter we also suggested opening the Queensland Rail toilets for public use and Noosa Council have advised they will raise this during future discussions with Queensland Rail.

"We also requested that soap and hand towels be installed in the public toilets in Maple St.”

Ms Taylor said council advised that hand towel and soap dispensers were targeted by vandals and thieves.