New Tourism Noosa CEO named

LOCAL tourism leader and destination advocate Steve McPharlin has been appointed to the position of CEO of Tourism Noosa.

Tourism Noosa made the announcement on Monday, September 24, after an extensive recruitment process for a new CEO that included nearly 200 applications from across Australia and further afield.

Tourism Noosa Deputy Chair, Elizabeth Reynolds, said that the appointment was made unanimously by the Board of Tourism Noosa and reflects the skills and knowledge of Mr McPharlin.

"On behalf of the Board of Tourism Noosa, I am delighted to be able to share this news. Many in our industry and community will know Steve as a passionate and dedicated promoter of Noosa, in his role as General Manager and Area Manager of the Mantra Group and as the Chair of Tourism Noosa,” Ms Reynolds said.

"It was not the outcome we expected at the beginning of this recruitment process and we have been privileged to meet some very talented individuals along the way with a range of skills and experience.”

"Steve has been working closely with the Tourism Noosa team for the past seven years as Chair, and in various management roles for many years across the tourism, hospitality and accommodation sectors. He is in a unique position to hit the ground running and an initial 12-month contract will commence on October 29, with a focus on meeting a range of strategic short-term goals,” Ms Reynolds said.

Mr McPharlin said: "I am thrilled to be stepping into this role and am passionate about ensuring we have a sustainable tourism base that is prosperous and progressive for the Noosa region.”

Noosa Council Acting Mayor, Frank Wilkie, welcomed the news saying he, along with Councillors and staff, had a positive working relationship with Steve and shared mutual goals of a sustainable tourism industry to benefit the Noosa community.

"I would like to congratulate Steve on his appointment. Tourism Noosa is in safe hands and Council looks forward to a continued productive partnership,” Cr Wilkie concluded.