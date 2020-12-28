New twist in superyacht coronavirus cases

Two cases of COVID-19 that were detected on a superyacht off Cairns have now been classified as historical.

In an update released late this afternoon, Queensland Health advised the two cases were no longer considered active.

The cases were announced last week as being a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s.

"Any individual who returns a positive COVID-19 test result in Queensland is interviewed," the update said.

"If required, further testing is undertaken to better understand the circumstance around their infection.

"One reason for further testing is to assist in determining if the positive test result relates to a new infection or is the result of prolonged shedding of the virus, which is seen in some people with an historical infection with COVID-19."

The superyacht Lady E at Cairns Marlin Marina. Picture: Stewart McLean



Serology tests have revealed both cases had antibodies from a previous recovered infection.

"They are no longer infectious," the update said.

Queensland has 13 active cases.

"All other crew from the Lady E have also been tested and returned negative results," the update said.

"All crew members from the Lady E will continue to quarantine to fulfil the required 14-day quarantine period.

"The crew will continue to be monitored for any symptoms during the remainder of their quarantine period."

There were 3104 tests conducted over the past 24 hours across the state.

It comes as an average of nearly 90 people a day are being turned back at the border, a week after Queensland slammed shut the state line to Sydneysiders.

The number of people refused entry at the three main checkpoints on the Gold Coast climbed to 617 today as the Christmas long weekend drew to a close.

Traffic on The Pacific Highway near the Queensland-NSW border. Picture: Jason O'Brien



Queensland closed the border to residents of Greater Sydney at 1am last Tuesday in response to the alarming outbreak of COVID-19 on the Harbour City's northern beaches.

Queenslanders who have visited Sydney are also unable to return except by air.

The Gold Coast's top cop, Superintendent Mark Wheeler, this week slammed Sydneysiders and others who had visited the declared hotspot for trying to 'game the system' and get across the border into Queensland.

"It appears people are still not heeding the message," he said.

Police hope to open a fourth Gold Coast border checkpoint, on Miles St at Coolangatta, by the new year in a bid to ease traffic delays of up to two hours.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Motorway tunnel at Tugun is being temporarily closed so extra infrastructure can be set up at the motorway checkpoint.

NSW Transport says northbound lanes will be closed from 8pm Tuesday until 5am Wednesday, with traffic diverted on to the Gold Coast Highway.

Southbound lanes will be closed from 11pm Tuesday until 1am Wednesday, with traffic diverted onto Stewart Rd and the Gold Coast Highway.

Originally published as New twist in superyacht coronavirus cases