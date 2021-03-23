Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Maroochydore woman has had her life changed after winning $250,000 on a scratchie ticket.
A Maroochydore woman has had her life changed after winning $250,000 on a scratchie ticket.
News

New vacuum cleaner tops wish list after $250k win

Natalie Wynne
23rd Mar 2021 10:10 AM | Updated: 11:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A self-confessed battler has had her life changed after winning $250,000 on a scratchie ticket.

The Maroochydore woman couldn't believe her luck after scratching one of the top prizes on a $10 Double Sided Dollars ticket.

The woman said the win was still sinking in.

$130m project rejection smacks club's future into rough
400mm deluge: 'Life-threatening' conditions as falls continue

"I've been making a lot of mistakes at work today, I can't concentrate," she laughed.

The woman purchased the winning ticket from Nextra Swan Newsagency at Sunshine Plaza with the winnings from another scratchie ticket.

"I cashed it in and used it to buy a couple more tickets before taking the rest as cash," she said.

"I thought I'd try the $10 ticket in the dispenser for a change and I'm glad I did."

A Maroochydore woman has confessed a new vacuum cleaner is at the top of her wish list after winning $250,000.
A Maroochydore woman has confessed a new vacuum cleaner is at the top of her wish list after winning $250,000.

The lucky winner said she hadn't celebrated yet.

She said she might go to her local club for dinner and a drink once the cash made it into her bank account.

The woman said a new vacuum cleaner was at the top of her wish list.

"I don't want to spend it all, I'm not going to waste it," she said.

"This is a lot of money for us, so we are going to put it to good use.

"We're lucky to own our small house but there have always been a few things that are a little out of reach.

"It sounds a bit boring but I really want a new vacuum cleaner and washing machine."

instant scratch-its maroochydore newsagency sunshine coast the lott
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier’s private email scandal deepens

        Premium Content Premier’s private email scandal deepens

        Politics There are calls for a review into why an external lawyer was engaged to advise on controversial emails involving Annastacia Palaszczuk's private email account.

        $130m project rejection smacks club’s future into rough

        Premium Content $130m project rejection smacks club’s future into rough

        Business Hopes of a development to breathe new life into an 85-year-old golf club have been...

        Elderly woman loses fight for Gympie man's $1.6m estate

        Premium Content Elderly woman loses fight for Gympie man's $1.6m estate

        News Find out why a will, found after a 92yo Gympie man’s death, wasn’t enough for his...

        ‘Cowardly behaviour’: Flower thief hacks valuable plants

        Premium Content ‘Cowardly behaviour’: Flower thief hacks valuable plants

        Crime Bizarre actions of frangipani thief have been labelled as cowardly