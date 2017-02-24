30°
New vehicle for eco views hears Noosa must stay committed to its Biosphere

24th Feb 2017 2:52 AM
NEW VIEW: Professor Peter Bridgewater and NCBA president Dick Barnes and NCBA vice-president Annie Guthrie at the first Eco Talks.
NEW VIEW: Professor Peter Bridgewater and NCBA president Dick Barnes and NCBA vice-president Annie Guthrie at the first Eco Talks. Contributed

THE most successful Biosphere Reserves around the world are those with community involvement.

That was the key message from world-renowned ecological scientist Professor Peter Bridgewater as he addressed the first EcoTalks Noosa - In Our Biosphere gathering this week at The J.

Prof Bridgewater is the former chair of the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere program and current chair of the Australian MAB Working Group.

"Biosphere reserves are multi-faceted and constantly evolving,” he said.

"They are important places for the scientists, local communities and policy makers who all receive significant benefits from a well-functioning biosphere reserve.

"The MAB program is an important strategy to explore options for sustainable living with local examples able to be shared globally.”

He said the original Noosa Biosphere application highlighted the strength of the Noosa community in helping to make this a thriving area to live and work.

"As the 10-year periodic review approaches it is excellent to see that the community still continues to be committed to supporting the Noosa Biosphere Reserve,” Prof Bridgewater said.

The Noosa Community Biosphere Association EcoTalks initiative saw more than 40 locals gather to also hear from award winning artist Domi Cohen, Tony and Stephanie Haslam of the Noosa Integrated Catchment Association along with Dick Barnes, Verity Morgan-Schmidt and Annie Guthrie of NCBA.

Mr Barnes, the NCBA president said: "This was an outstanding opportunity for our whole community to become better engaged with what it means to live in the Noosa Biosphere Reserve.

"The NCBA is keen to have a two-way dialogue with our community as we work together to support our people, our places and our future,” he said.

"Our monthly EcoTalks sessions are a great forum for this.”

He said his group was working hard to support the objectives of the Noosa Biosphere Reserve, including the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation, NICA and individual projects such as the local Boomerang Bags initiative. Future monthly Eco Talks Noosa sessions will focus on sustainable living and the agenda of Zero Emissions Noosa.

