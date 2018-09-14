Menu
Jacqui Price and Gary Swanepoel, right, with Colin Kinner.
Jacqui Price and Gary Swanepoel, right, with Colin Kinner. Contributed
News

New wave of Noosa job generators info guide starts-up

14th Sep 2018 11:41 AM

NOOSA'S Junction 2 Coworking on Tuesday from 5.30pm to 6.30pm will host a Startup Onramp information session.

The Startup Onramp program has already been successfully rolled out through The Precinct, Brisbane's Innovation Hub alongside Steve Baxter's City River Labs.

This 12-week training and mentoring program gives new and aspiring founders the skills, advice and networks they need to launch and grow their company.

Onramp founder Colin Kinner said the "the program's core mission is to help people make the transition from employee to entrepreneur, and to give them a solid grounding in how to start a successful tech company".

Shark Tank's Steve Baxter backs the success of the program for providing solid grasp of the start-up basics.

Jacqui Price has been appointed the lead facilitator for the Sunshine Coast's first program to will help accelerate the next wave of job generation for the Sunshine Coast.

She recently delivered the Innovation Centre's GrowCoastal Food Accelerator and will be supported by Gary Swanepoel, co-founder of Junction 2 Coworking and founding board member of Innovate Noosa, along with Coby Sullivan, regional innovation coordinator for #SCRIPT.

Register your interest by visiting https://digitalsunshine

coast.com.au/

startuponramp

Noosa News

