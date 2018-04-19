New ways of doing business outlined

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES: Hans De Koning of WishList Sunshine Coast, Jennifer Swaine, Shanna Douglas of RDA, Sunshine Coast Chamber Alliance vice chairperson Linda Delamotte and Brett Frampton of Spotless, with Jared Woodbine and Jason Dobinson of All Tech industrial abseilers on the steps.

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES: Hans De Koning of WishList Sunshine Coast, Jennifer Swaine, Shanna Douglas of RDA, Sunshine Coast Chamber Alliance vice chairperson Linda Delamotte and Brett Frampton of Spotless, with Jared Woodbine and Jason Dobinson of All Tech industrial abseilers on the steps. Erle Levey

FROM abseiling to clean the external windows to fixing chairs, there are many ways for small and medium enterprises to get involved with the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The Ripple Effect Forum at the new $1.8billion hospital at Birtinya showed how SMEs could get involved with SCUH or be able to market their business to the 6000-plus hospital and health staff.

Guest speakers included Brett Frampton of Spotless Group, who explained the responsibilities of Spotless in regard to the lifecycle refurbishment and replacement of fittings and equipment at the hospital.

Hans De Koning of WishlistConnect encouraged businesses to connect with the new pool of health staff to the Coast and how to think differently when talking to them.

Jared Woodbine from Alltech Industrial Abseilers deals direct with Spotless but said other opportunities exist by engaging with Wishlist, which is the hospital's health foundation.

Sunshine Coast Chamber Alliance vice president Linda Delamotte, who organised the event in conjunction with RDA Sunshine Coast, said the SMEs that attended now had a greater idea of the opportunities that may exist for their businesses.

This was in terms of the services and support required by Spotless and this ranges from glazing, to window cleaning, fixing chairs to the supply plastic coverings and rubber bumpers.

"The hospital is new and is a huge project - there are proud to and services they will need that they don't even know about yet.

"Brett Frampton from Spotless explained what he is looking for and reassured many of the businesses that the process is not as daunting as it may first appear.

"SMEs are encouraged to let him know what services they can provide, the area they cover and detail what their specialty is and he will keep those details on file.

"Brett also highlighted the expected expenditure in the coming years - and this clearly shows there is a lot to be spent on upkeep and maintenance so there is potential opportunities for many businesses.

"The ripple effect that comes from a project such as this can be felt for many years to come.

"The Sunshine Coast Airport expansion is another game changer project and we must start having ripple effect conversations now so we are ready to take full advantage of this project when it officially opens.''

Regional Development Australia Sunshine Coast project officer Shanna Douglas

spoke with some of the others about the ICN Gateway, Sunshine Coast Council newsletters and briefings and defence industry events.

"The content of the briefing was fantastic and included so much practical advice and input - it's exactly what the Coast has needed so thanks for putting it together.

"Keep doing what you're doing, it's really paying off for local businesses.

"There are so many chances for local businesses currently and on the horizon but like Brett Frampton said, they can't sit and wait for opportunities to land in their laps, they have to sharpen up how they present their capabilities and go looking for the work.''