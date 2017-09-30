New wheels for Noosa Men's Shed

USEFUL: Rotary Club of Noosa and Noosa Men's Shed members with the new trailer donated by Noosa Rotary this month.

THE Rotary Club of Noosa has provided the Noosa Men's Shed with a new set of wheels - a brand new trailer.

A donation of $3000 from the Rotary Club combined with $1000 from the Noosa Men's Shed allowed the shed members to purchase the top quality trailer for use by both organisations.

Noosa Men's Shed president Paul Asbury said the purchase of the trailer was suggested after the Rotary Club offered financial support.

"Noosa Men's Shed secretary Neil Watt mentioned the need for a Shed trailer,” Mr Asbury said.

"Neil suggested a small donation towards the cost would be greatly appreciated.

"Instead of a small donation, the Rotary Club of Noosa gave the Noosa Men's Shed a whopping $3000 towards the cost of the trailer.

"With another $1000 put in by Noosa Men's Shed, a very good quality trailer was purchased for use by both Noosa Rotary and Noosa Men's Shed.”

Rotary and Men's Shed members officially welcomed the useful new addition to the site on September 14.

Mr Asbury said the Rotary Club had been helping the shed since the site opened.

"The Rotary Club of Noosa has been a great supporter of the Noosa Men's Shed since the inception of the Shed in mid-2014,” Mr Asbury said.

"Of course, this means another shed will now have to be designed and built for the trailer, but that's what the Noosa Men's Shed does best.

"Another win-win for both Noosa Rotary and Noosa Men's Shed.”

Rotary president Tess Alexandroff said the trailer would help the club continue its work collecting donations for Mozambique.

The project loads hospital beds, wheel chairs, walking frames and more in to a 40 tonne shipping container, to be delivered to hospitals in the developing country.