Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

New York police ram cars into protesters

by Jack Gramenz
31st May 2020 1:55 PM

 

New York police have been caught on camera ramming protesters with their cars during protests against police violence and systemic racism in the United States.

The incident occurred about 8pm in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Protesters appeared to block one New York Police Department cars with a movable barrier and began hurling objects like traffic cones and water bottles.

Another SUV then pulls alongside and begins driving into the protesters, prompting the first police vehicle to do the same.

Police in New York have been filmed ramming protesters.
Police in New York have been filmed ramming protesters.

 

Protests have been going on in America for several days now after the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky in March, and many more black Americans killed by police in the past.

At another protest in California, a Jeep flying a USA and a Trump flag drove into protesters.

Originally published as New York police ram cars into protesters

More Stories

Show More
donald trump george floyd george floyd death protests riots

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAIL IT: Huge insights in tiny house living

        premium_icon NAIL IT: Huge insights in tiny house living

        News Polkadot is “conceptualised” in Noosa and “openly collaborates with aligned community groups and proactive individuals who are serious about effectively reaching the...

        OH POO: Subdivision slides out of council favour

        premium_icon OH POO: Subdivision slides out of council favour

        News NOOSACouncillors voted unanimously to reject the Black Mountain Rd application to...

        Council hellbent on Road to Recovery

        Council hellbent on Road to Recovery

        News Noosa Council environment and sustainable development director Kim Rawlings and her...

        Market comeback waits for proper spruce up

        premium_icon Market comeback waits for proper spruce up

        News The Original Eumundi Markets is aiming to come back to life better than ever.