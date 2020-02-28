Newest health club in town is hi-tech

NOOSA’S newest health club is going hi-tech with ‘smart’ features including technology in its cardio equipment that allows users to run or ride in virtual reality with friends around the world.

Move Noosa Health Club also has a personalised app, interactive connectivity with smart watches, Apple and android devices, along with a 25m lap pool, personal exercise studio and 24/7 access area.

Move Noosa director Tyrone Saul said the club had “embraced all aspects of health technology”.

He said most notably was the Move Noosa Health Club personalised fitness App, which is available in the Apple store.

Software facilitator Rachel Gibson said the App provides yet another layer of interaction and engagement for members.

“We are trying to think it forward when it comes to utilising ‘smart’ features into our Club, including the App as well as interactive connectivity with smart watches, Apple and android devices, along with Global Reach technology in all the cardio equipment,” she said.

“It is now possible to run or ride in virtual reality with your friends in Canada, New Zealand, South America or anywhere in the world for that matter.

“We are looking to build a culture of healthy, educated and happy individuals, thriving in an environment that provides specific support, tailored programming and essential requirements to achieve optimal health and wellbeing,” Ms Gibson said.

Move Noosa has been designed and purposefully built as a health club as part of the new Parkridge Noosa development, Mr Saul said

“It’s somewhat hard to imagine that this was once an old dump site,” he said.

“I wanted to create a boutique club that looked architectural in presentation, but felt cool, comfortable and inviting.

“The facility and fit out are second to none and I couldn’t be happier with the club’s presentation and purpose.

“The club has been designed to offer outdoor and indoor options for small group classes such as yoga, mat pilates, functional training, stretch and its own swimming squad,” Mr Saul said.

“Whether a person is just getting back into training, overcoming and illness or injury or they are an elite athlete pursuing a performance goal, the facility and the Move Noosa team are experts in their respective fields.”

Move Noosa Aquatic Coordinator Jyah Seymour-Poad is impressed with the pool facilities on offer.

“I’ve been involved in swimming for many years and have had the opportunity to compete at the Olympic trials for swimming and I can assure our members that this is a quality facility. “To have the opportunity to pass my knowledge onto others in our classes is a real privilege and I’m excited to be able to help our members improve their swimming skills,” Mr Seymour-Poad said.