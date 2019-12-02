News man lays bare the tabloid ‘dirt’

Terry Quinn, a seasoned journo turned author who is writing about the characters he knew at the UK tabloids.

Terry Quinn, a seasoned journo turned author who is writing about the characters he knew at the UK tabloids.

MANY who know Noosa newspaperman Terry Quinn reckon he was born with ink in his veins, and few would be surprised to know he’s still working to deadline.

The former UK scribe turned author has finished his second book Deadline – the sequel to his debut novel The Scoop, published by Simon & Schuster Australia in 2018.

Terry said Deadline is a political thriller set in the dog-eat-dog world of British tabloids he knows so well. It again features Aussie journo Jonno Bligh and his partner Annie.

It is familiar territory for Quinn who enjoyed a successful 37-year newspaper career as a journalist, editor and publisher there, in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. He has lived in Noosa for 15 years.

“Publishers say ‘write what you know’ and that’s what I did this time. It was great fun to work on. Stirred up a lot of memories – good and bad – from my dubious days as a British redtop editor.’

Deadline takes up from where The Scoop left off. Jonno Bligh is back in London as editor of UK Today, owned by a Russian oligarch, Borya Bolshakov. When Jonno and team investigate the horrific murder of a popular princess in London, the Bligh family is threatened with deadly reprisals from a sinister jihadi terror group.

Then, as billionaire Bolshakov pressures him to use UK Today to help rid Russia of crippling EU sanctions, Jonno uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that reaches into the very heart of Downing Street. Under siege from corrupt politicians and deadly assassins, the editor must decide whether to risk everything – his reputation, his family, his life – to expose the explosive truth.

Quinn said: “Much of the newsroom action is based on stuff that actually happened. Only the names have been changed to protect the guilty.”

Published by Simon & Schuster Australia, Deadline will be available in bookshops from February 1, 2020 as well as online and in audiobook format.