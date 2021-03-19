Next-gen Coles serves pizza while you shop

Stone-cooked pizza, smoothie stations and cut-to-order fruit and veg makes this impressive new Coles feel more like a market.

Coles has opened its first, never-before-seen supermarket concept designed to make shopping healthier and more sustainable in Moonee Ponds.

The new 'grocerant' concept will bring together some of Melbourne's biggest restaurants in one aisle and introduce a swag of new sustainable initiatives that will change the way customers shop.

Roll'd, Tremila Pizza and The Fishery will serve up Vietnamese street fare, fresh seafood, stone-cooked pizza, pressed juices, coffee and made-to-order fruit and veggie salads for shoppers, prepared in-store by dedicated cooks, fishmongers, fruiterers and team members.

The new Coles will have a fishery for all your seafood needs.

Sam Cheetham, the former head chef of Melbourne restaurant Cumulus Inc, will serve up local catches for customers as well as cured fish from a local Melbourne smokehouse, while Tremila Pizza's Italian oven can cook a pizza in 90 seconds.

The supermarket giant is also aiming to be Australia's most sustainable supermarket, on Friday launching a refreshed sustainability strategy built around the pillar of 'Together to Zero'.

This will commence with targets to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions, commit to 100 per cent renewable electricity and set a course to net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

As part of the sustainability strategies plastic packaging will be reduced using new packageless refill stations that dispense laundry soaps and household detergents from iconic Australian brands Omo and Surf - a first for Unilever in Australia.

The Moonee Ponds store will have a new-look deli.

Other sustainable features include:

- Reduction of plastic from fresh produce including herbs, chilli punnets, prepacked leeks, prepacked celery stick and trimmed, continental cucumbers, tri colour capsicums prepacked, sweet pointed capsicums prepacked.

-A fruit and veg bar where customers can have their healthy fruit and veg sliced, diced or raced right in front of them, or squeezed into a freshly made juice. The bar aims to produce the best juice and reduce waste by using fruit and vegetables at their ripest for juicing.

Fruit and veggies will be cut-to-order to reduce plastic use in prepacked goods.

-Reusable cardboard boxes are available for customers to carry their grocery shopping in at Coles and Liquorland, housed in a container made from recycled plastic from Replas Coles Marine Reusable Shopping Bags are being introduced which are made with 80 per cent recycled content, including 20 per cen marine industry waste.

- Trolley baskets are Australian made from 90 per cent recycled milk bottles and 10 per cent recycled plastic collected through REDcycle.

-The Fresh Produce single use plastic bag is now made from 50 per cent recycled content and can be recycled via Redcycle at any Coles store. Reusable fresh produce bags are also available to purchase for 50c.

The new concept stores give the traditional deli a glow up.

- The roof is catching water with a rainwater harvesting system, reducing external water use. - Simply Cups coffee cup recycling station for customers to sustainably discard their coffee cups and divert them from land fill and the coffee is from Rainforest Alliance certified farms.

- Customers will also have access to an easier checkout experience with a wide choice of check-outs. There are larger belts served by Team Members and more comfortable self-service, including belts for trolley shops.

DIY smoothie stations will be a drawcard.

The refreshed strategy and new targets are being brought to life at the launch of the new sustainability concept store in Moonee Ponds, which has been designed to set a new standard in supermarket sustainability and help Coles create opportunities to reduce its environmental impact into the future.

Coles Group CEO Steven Cain said the launch of Together to Zero, along with the announcement of the new greenhouse gas reduction and renewable electricity targets were important steps in Coles Group's mission to drive generational sustainability.

"As part of these targets that we are setting today, we are delighted to introduce Together to Zero which underlines our commitment to work together with all stakeholders towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions," he said.

"A key part of our ambition to be Australia's most sustainable supermarket will be reducing our environmental impact, and we have a responsibility to help create a better Australia for future generations."

Originally published as Next-gen Coles serves pizza while you shop