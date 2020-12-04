Next step in case of man accused of underground drug den
THE Director of Public Prosecutions has foreshadowed more charges are yet to be laid on John Mervyn Harvey, who is accused of having a drug den on the North Coast.
Police allege the Banora Point man had an underground drug laboratory within his Banora Point home to produce amphetamines and MDMA on a commercial scale.
Officers allegedly uncovered the sophisticated laboratory during a raid on the 65-year-old's Tweed house on December 18 last year.
He currently faces seven charges including manufacturing a prohibited drug not less than a large commercial scale, possessing a pill press and supplying a prohibited drug not less than a large commercial quantity.
DPP prosecutor Marissa Moore confirmed the brief of evidence was not yet compliant to send Mr Harvey's charges to be dealt with in a higher court.
She said more charges were expected to be laid as a result of further testing of the evidence.
The case will return to court on February 12.