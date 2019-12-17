Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
D'Andre Walker's ludicrous dinner bill.
D'Andre Walker's ludicrous dinner bill.
eXtra

NFL rookie cops mammoth dinner bill

17th Dec 2019 5:07 PM

NFL rookie D'Andre Walker is still in the early stages of his professional career, but is clearly cherishing his new-found wealth, sharing a mammoth dinner bill to social media on Tuesday.

Walker was a fifth-round pick in the NRL draft this year, currently on the injured reserve list for the Tennessee Titans. He was awarded a four-year rookie contract worth $A4 million ($US2.8 million), including a signing bonus of $A388,347.

Despite not yet making his NFL debut, Walker is already splurging his earnings, and shared a restaurant bill worth $A15,267 ($US10,487) to his Instagram. He posted the photo with the caption, "I'm bout to flip."

The meal's expense is equivalent to 4 per cent of his entire NFL signing bonus.

At Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in Nashville, Walker and a cluster of his teammates consumed $8726 worth of steak and $4606 of alcohol in one sitting - someone also ordered a $5 lemonade.

 

 

 

The popular restaurant is known for their dry-aged steaks, with one variety worth $408 - eight were ordered by Walker and his crew.

Although the rookie is within his rights to spend his earnings however he desires, many were critical of the apparent splurge.

Bloomberg columnist Joe Nocera posted, "This is how athletes wind up bankrupt," in response to the photo.

 

 

Walker is an outside linebacker standing at 191cm. During his four-year stint in college football, he had 112 tackles with 13.5 sacks for the University of Georgia.

The Tennessee Titans will next face the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

More Stories

Show More
nfl tennessee titans university of georgia walker
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Silly season prompts extra police presence

        premium_icon Silly season prompts extra police presence

        Crime Local police will be out in full force during the Christmas period and are pleading with people to behave.

        Fire ban extended as heightened conditions plague region

        Fire ban extended as heightened conditions plague region

        News Local fire ban extended until New Year's Eve

        Lunch like royalty on Christmas Day

        Lunch like royalty on Christmas Day

        Offbeat Wouldn’t it be great if you could have all the trimmings of Christmas without the...

        Santa set for grand sweep up the river

        Santa set for grand sweep up the river

        News Coast Guard Noosa’s lolly run ready to roll this Sunday with Santa onboard.