NICA applauds new funds for bush care

Joan Heavey with some of the seedlings she and other Bushland Care Members will plant in Heritage Park . Photo Geoff Potter / Noosa News

NOOSA Integrated Catchment Association is pleased to announce that two bushland care groups it supports have been successful in obtaining funding from the State Government under its Community Sustainability Action grant program.

Jill Campbell from Noosa Bushland Beach and Creek Care has received $22,800 for stage one of the rehabilitation of what Jill refers to as the "Cooloosa wetland”, which is situated between Cooloosa St and Heathland Dr.

This first stage will concentrate on removing Ipomoea alba, or white morning glory as it is also known, which is smothering native trees and shrubs.

This grant will allow work to begin on what will be at least a four-stage project to fully rehabilitate this highly visible area.

Heritage Park Bushland Care group's Joan Heavey obtained a grant of $19,454 to continue removal of Singapore daisy in the park, in an area to the east of the entrance at Billabong Way.

This grant will allow work to follow on from a recently completed, successful SUEZ grant, which facilitated the removal of Singapore daisy from a large area of creek bank and surrounding areas.

The Heritage Park grant will also fund the purchase of a purpose-built worm farm to dispose of the removed Singapore daisy and avoid having it dumped into landfill.

NICA chairman Tony Haslam expressed thanks to the State Government for making the funds available and congratulated both Jill and Joan, whom he described as tireless workers for the local bushland. He said both grants will lead to improved catchment outcomes in local coastal freshwater creeks and the Noosa River system.