Kyrgios’ classy response to crying ballgirl

NICK Krygios left a ballgirl in tears at Wimbledon on Tuesday ... after a rocket serve accidentally struck her on the arm.

The fiery Australian No. 15 seed, 23, thundered a 223kph serve into poor girl's arm during his epic four-set win over Denis Istomin.

The Uzbekistani veteran, 31, kindly placed his arm around the youngster, with Kyrgios quick to apologise for the accident, The Sun reports.

After the monster hit had thwacked her on the arm, the ballgirl couldn't help but grab her arm, desperately trying to hold it together.

Both players looked concerned, as court officials helped lead her to safety.

#Kyrgios says the ballgirl who took one of his serves in the arm took it like a champ and says he would have cried. Says it is insane what Roger and Rafa are doing. They are so professional. — INSIDE TENNIS (@BillSimons1) July 3, 2018

Eventually Kyrgios overcame Istomin in a classic first-round tie - winning it 7-6 (3) 7-6 (4) 6-7 (5) 6-3.

The incident with the ballgirl will be the last thing Kyrgios will have wanted as he tries desperately to put his bad-boy reputation behind him.

Over the years the Aussie star has thrown away his unquestionable talent and potential in a series of tantrums.

Even last week at Queen's he mimicked a sex act with his water battle during a break between games.

Nick Kyrgios leaves Wimbledon ball girl in TEARS after hitting her with 135mph serve https://t.co/dnqfosWFAO pic.twitter.com/NW8Dhrrc1d — NaHook (@D2webservices) July 3, 2018

His mind was back on the job at hand on Tuesday night as he crunched 42 aces in easing past Istomin.

Unable to make inroads on the Uzbeki's serve for much of the match, Kyrgios relied on his own biggest weapon to join fellow Australian Bernard Tomic in the second round of the men's singles.

Kyrgios next faces either Romanian Marius Copil or Dutchman Robin Haase and could then play Tomic as he bids to make the second week for the fourth time in five visits to the All England Club.

Frustrated at being unable to conjure more than two break points in Istomin's first 21 service games, Kyrgios turned on his courtside support after dropping the third set.

"I'd rather have zero box. Zero," he moaned.

"I'd rather have nothing." Australia's top title hope also engaged in a running battle with a linesman and chair umpire Carlos Ramos after being foot-faulted.

"My opponent is laughing at what you are calling, it's so wrong," Kyrgios said.

"My foot can't go a metre behind me so what are you saying?"

- this story originally appeared on thesun.co.uk