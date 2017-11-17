Nicklin hopefuls let Cooroy know their thoughts

Editor's note: Candidates are listed in the same order as the Nicklin ballot paper.

They will also be attending a meet-the-candidates evening at Cooroy Sports Hub, Cooroy on Monday November 20 from 6pm

Marty Hunt, LNP

Do you live permanently in the state seat of Nicklin? Yes.

What would you do about the Myall St railway bridge? What would you do about the Diamond/Myall St intersection?

I understand from speaking with residents that this is a major issue in Cooroy. I also understand that efforts thus far by Mr Wellington as local member have been frustrated by TMR as it is not a priority due to safety statistics not identifying it as significantly dangerous. I would commit to continuing to fight for the local community on all issues that matter to them including these roads and intersections so that we can come to a resolution.

Would you support duplication of the rail line from Beerburrum to Cooroy and what would you do to bring it about?

The LNP has committed to the duplication of the rail line from Beerburrum to Landsborough stage 1 and working on the business case and planning for stage 2 to Nambour. These works are necessary before going any further however with a long term view I will continue to represent the needs of Nicklin.

Mick Tyrrell, The Greens

Do you live permanently in the state seat of Nicklin? Under previous boundaries, yes (I now live in Ninderry).

What would you do about the Myall St railway bridge?

One option is to control the intersection with lights, the other is to allow free flowing "left” turns with only the cross flow entering a roundabout to even the flow. Of course, this needs more space and road capacity which would be enabled with a wider, three-lane bridge.

What would you do about the Diamond/Myall St intersection?

This intersection needs a roundabout to be constructed.

Would you support duplication of the rail line from Beerburrum to Cooroy and what would you do to bring it about?

Yes. The Greens are proposing to implement a Queensland Public Infrastructure Bank (details online) to fund projects like the duplication of the railway from Beerburrum to the northern reaches of the Sunshine Coast, and the widening of the bridge over the railway line in Cooroy, and the construction of the roundabout.

Steven Ford, PHON

Do you live permanently in the state seat of Nicklin? Did not respond.

What would you do about the Myall St railway bridge? What would you do about the Diamond/Myall St intersection?

The Cooroy Rail Intersection is on the list of One Nation priorities for upgrading when we are in power or hold the balance of power. It should have been addressed years ago and is an impediment to tourist and local traffic. I would like to see a roundabout that took in the current intersection and the Myall-Garnet St roundabout, however this would depend on public opinion at the time.

I am in favour of roundabouts but big enough for traffic to flow.

Would you support duplication of the rail line from Beerburrum to Cooroy and what would you do to bring it about?

The first step in the rail duplication process is the Beerburrum to Nambour section which One Nation has committed to doing instead of using money for the Cross River Rail in Brisbane. In the meantime I would like to see the Cooroy Nambour section serviced by rail motors on a scheduled basis.

Rachel Radic, Independent

Editor's note: The candidate did not respond to the questionnaire.

Justin Raethel, ALP

Do you live permanently in the state seat of Nicklin? Yes.

What would you do about the Myall St railway bridge?

Work with council and DTMR to progress the existing draft plans and secure funding to upgrade this vital and overloaded intersection. A roundabout would allow good traffic flow 24/7 without waiting at lights, and is the generally locally preferred option.

What would you do about the Diamond/Myall St intersection?

I believe that the Myall/Elm St railway bridge plans also connect to some proposed Diamond/Myall St plans, to handle local traffic while allowing through traffic to get by. Council sound like they're happy with these plans, which I would support funding for.

Would you support duplication of the rail line from Beerburrum to Cooroy and what would you do to bring it about?

The current planned Beerburrum to Nambour rail upgrade could get some extra short services to Cooroy, that would then come back to Nambour. Fixing the Central Station bottleneck gets more trains North, that's the first priority, unless we can get Canberra to help fund both projects at once.

Tony Moore, Independent

Do you live permanently in the state seat of Nicklin? Yes.

What would you do about the Myall St railway bridge? What would you do about the Diamond/Myall St intersection?

Honestly there is so much neglect and outdated infrastructure in Nicklin. It has been starved by the major parties for too long. I am promising that in my first 100 days I will create a list of community infrastructure as informed by the community, and include the Myall and Diamond St intersections on it. Then conduct independent analysis to make a Top 10 Nicklin hit list. We will get things moving when I've done the list.

Would you support duplication of the rail line from Beerburrum to Cooroy and what would you do to bring it about?

I would not do it at this stage. It has taken 20 years to get to the current position, which is nothing. I will make all efforts to secure Beerburrum to Nambour first. It will be a condition of my support to form government.

Jeffrey Hodges, No Tolls

Do you live permanently in the state seat of Nicklin? Flaxton used to be in Nicklin, but with the redistribution, it's now just on the border of Nicklin and Glass House.

What would you do about the Myall St railway bridge? What would you do about the Diamond/Myall St intersection?

It's my understanding that none of the options suggested by council address the congestion issues nor the community's concerns. Our party is committed to decentralising power and providing local communities with the power to control all development decisions that affect them, and it is obvious that more community consultation and more options are needed here. We believe all road and infrastructure development must protect the character of our heritage towns, and our wildlife, as well as provide safe and efficient vehicle movement.

Would you support duplication of the rail line from Beerburrum to Cooroy and what would you do to bring it about?

Yes, and this would be funded by scrapping the 'cross river rail' project in Brisbane.

Our region is growing rapidly and infrastructure must keep pace, provided we protect the character of our heritage towns, and our wildlife, and this can be done by ensuring there are adequate wildlife corridors built into infrastructure from the beginning.