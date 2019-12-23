Nicole and Keith’s Love Actually Sydney arrival

After a busy year of filming, producing and press rounds, Nicole Kidman is home for the Christmas holidays.

The Hollywood superstar was welcomed by her country music star husband Keith Urban as she arrived at Sydney Airport on Sunday morning.

The couple walked hand-in-hand as they made their way through airport terminals while flanked by security guards.

Nicole Kidman is welcomed by husband Keith Urban in Sydney. Picture: Matrix

Kidman was dressed casually in skinny jeans and an elegant floral blouse with comfortable flats, while tattooed rocker Urban wore long black cargo shorts and a T-shirt with sneakers.

The father-of-two arrived Down Under a few days prior to Kidman with their adorable daughters Faith Margaret, eight, and Sunday Rose, 11.

Big Little Lies star Kidman, who is based in Nashville, was reunited with her old friend and Boy Erased co-star Russell Crowe on the long-haul flight from Los Angeles to Sydney.

Crowe set Twitter alight when he tweeted a selfie of the duo catching up in first class.

"Hey @Qantas thanks for getting me home in time for Christmas out of the craziness that is LAX, and thanks for the pure gift of sitting me next to one of my favourite people in the universe," he wrote.

Hey @Qantas thanks for getting me home in time for Christmas out of the craziness that is LAX, and thanks for the pure gift of sitting me next to one of my favourite people in the universe. pic.twitter.com/uSYZVSX4nz — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) December 21, 2019

Kidman also shared the photo on Instagram.

"You never know who you'll run into on your way home for Christmas. 30 years of friendship.. and counting @russellcrowe xx," she wrote.

Kidman's mother Janelle lives in Sydney while Urban's mother Marienne is based on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

The Urbans fly home to Australia for Christmas every year as part of their family tradition. Hollywood actor Kidman previously said the kids enjoy spending the holidays beachside.

"We go back for the heat. We want to be on the beach for Christmas, no snow,' Kidman told Us Magazine.

Nicole Kidman pictured on arrival into Sydney for Christmas. Picture: Matrix

"We have a big summer Christmas, which I know sounds bizarre to Americans."

The Bombshell star has plenty to celebrate over the holidays after sweeping up several nominations from the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Golden Globes.

She scored a Golden Globe nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for her role in season two of HBO's ratings juggernaut Big Little Lies - which is nominated for Best Television Series - Drama.

She is also up for the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, for her role in Bombshell which has sparked Oscar buzz.

Kidman won her first and only Academy Award for Best Actress in 2003, for her role in The Hours.