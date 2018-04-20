Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman top Time 100 list

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman were the only Australians to make Time’s 100 Most Influential People list.

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman were the only Australians to make Time’s 100 Most Influential People list. Supplied

NICOLE Kidman, Hugh Jackman and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have made Time's list of 2018's 100 most influential people.

The trio joins an eclectic group including US President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, soon-to-be member of the British royal family Meghan Markle and Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman.

Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman in 2008. Picture: Supplied

Time describes its list as not a measure of power or past achievements but a gauge of "individuals whose time, in our estimation, is now".

The publication also asked an equally high-powered group to write brief stories about its top 100, with former US president Barack Obama penning a tribute to the Parkland, Florida high school students who suddenly became the vanguard for gun control in America.

Time magazine cover of the Parkland students. Picture: Time

"They see the NRA and its allies - whether mealy-mouthed politicians or mendacious commentators peddling conspiracy theories - as mere shills for those who make money selling weapons of war to whoever can pay," Mr Obama wrote.

Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman. Picture: Instagram.

Naomi Watts wrote the blurb accompanying her longtime friend and fellow Australian actress Kidman.

"Dead Calm was released in 1989," Watts wrote. "Big Little Lies was released in 2017.

"In the interim, Nicole Kidman has never once left our consciousness. And even after decades, she continues to break new ground."

Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway. Picture: Supplied

Jackman's Les Miserables co-star Anne Hathaway described the Australian actor as "deeply egoless".

"I've never stopped and analysed why I love Hugh Jackman," Hathaway wrote. "For me, it's like loving chocolate or puppies or rainbows: effortless."

Sheryl Sandberg and Jacinda Ardern with a pic of New Zealand's first suffragette, Kate Sheppherd. Picture: Twitter

Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg detailed Ardern's rise from political prodigy to the youngest female prime minister in the world. "In a world that too often tells women to stay small, keep quiet - and that we can't have both motherhood and a career - Jacinda Ardern proves how wrong and outdated those notions of womanhood are," Sandberg wrote.

"She's not just leading a country.

"She's changing the game.

"And women and girls around the world will be the better for it."

Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra. Picture: Instagram

Actress Priyanka Chopra described her friend Markle as a "strong, free spirit" who "found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again".

Markle and Prince Harry, who also made the list, will wed next month.