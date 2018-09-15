NIFF set to be reel great

NOOSA International Film Festival had a silver screen launch on Wednesday in preparation for the third annual event.

The program is now set with events scheduled across Noosa and Eumundi to celebrate all things film from October 15-28.

Local and international filmmakers will have their work showcased as part of a stellar line-up featuring 80 films from 20 countries.

Festival president and curator Holly Pittman said this year's festival was better than ever with something for everyone.

"What we are trying to do is appeal to a broad range of people, not just film fanatics, but anybody,” she said.

"There is a very strong base in Noosa of film lovers.”

The program includes feature films, short films, special guests, workshops and talks covering a variety of themes and topics.

"The opening night is a comedy,” Ms Pittman said.

"It's an Australian film and was sold out in Melbourne at the Melbourne Film Festival so it's a Queensland premier here.”

Book Week, an Australian black comedy drama by writer and director Heath Davis, will headline the NIFF opening night.

Davis will join film-goers for the party and Q&A session on October 26 at BCC Cinemas Noosa.

Another popular event is the short film sessions happening across the festival.

"We've got film makers that come from all over because we've got the short film competition,” Ms Pittman said.

"We get this whole mix of people from in the industry and from outside the industry.”

Oscar-winning cinematographer John Seale, known for his work on Mad Max: Fury Road, and one of the world's leading Australian film editors Jill Bilcock, known for her work on several Baz Luhrmann films, will attend the four-day festival.

Her feature film Dancing the Invisible will also play.

Festival venues include Pepper's Noosa Resort, Land and Sea Brewery, The J, BCC Cinemas Noosa and Eumundi School of Arts Hall.

Full program and tickets at www.niff.com.au.