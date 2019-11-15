Menu
Night noise possible near stations

Alan Lander
15th Nov 2019 6:00 PM

RESIDENTS living near railway stations between and including Eumundi to Cooran might hear some unusual noise through Saturday night.

Queensland Rail crews will be undertaking vegetation maintenance in the rail corridor between Eumundi and Cooran stations from approximately 8pm on Saturday until 6am on Sunday, a QR spokeswoman said.

“The works, which require the overhead power lines to be de-energised, include the removal and maintenance of vegetation to ensure the safety of our network,” she said.

“During this time, residents may notice some noise activity in the area, however every effort will be made to carry out these works with respect for our valued neighbours.”

Queensland Rail services would not be impacted by these works, the spokeswoman said.

For more information, customers and residents can call Queensland Rail on 13 16 17.

