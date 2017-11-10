Night owls tune in to new radio show

TUNE IN: Christine Line, David Flower, Sybille Reisch, Vicki Riley, Brent Harvey and Pete Dillon announce the new Noosa FM show, The Wave .

TUNE IN: Christine Line, David Flower, Sybille Reisch, Vicki Riley, Brent Harvey and Pete Dillon announce the new Noosa FM show, The Wave . Amber Macpherson

IF YOU'RE up late at night on Monday, you can turn on the radio and listen to a friend from Noosa.

Community radio station Noosa FM will soon air The Wave, a new overnight program put together by dedicated and talented volunteers led by music librarian Vicki Riley.

Vicky said The Wave was targeted at shift-workers and night owls - and offered uplifting content and relaxed vibes.

"We've got 3500 songs, a good mix of everything,” Vicky said.

"It's easy-listening. It's the time of night when people might have trouble sleeping, so we'll be keeping it happy and positive.

"We've got lots of local artists to play.”

Noosa FM volunteer Christine Line said the program would broadcast public notices throughout the night.

"Apart from the entertainment value, it will also be seen as a useful vehicle for community announcements and a tool for the emergency services, thereby benefiting the whole community,” Christine said.

The Wave will broadcast nightly from late night to early light, and consist of hits and memories from the swinging '60s to now.

It will include Australian and Sunshine Coast talent, blending genres of blues, jazz, R and B, indie, reggae and soft rock.

The Wave premieres on Monday, November 13 from 10pm on 101.3 FM.