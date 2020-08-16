Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Bruce Highway traffic Sunshine Coast to Brisbane
News

Nightmare Bruce Hwy traffic as holiday-makers leave Coast

Ashley Carter
16th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Motorists heading south from a long weekend away on the Sunshine Coast should expect heavy delays as notorious Sunday traffic builds on the Bruce Highway.

Queensland Transport is advising drivers of heavy congestion from the Coast to Brisbane, particularly around Beerburrum, and is urging patience for those heading home.

Rescue helicopter called to serious cyclist, car crash

Bruce Hwy at a standstill as holiday traffic builds

Traffic is building heading south to Brisbane. Photo: Department of Transport and Main Roads
Traffic is building heading south to Brisbane. Photo: Department of Transport and Main Roads

Photos show the southbound lanes almost at a standstill on the highway, and some drivers have reported Steve Irwin Way is also heavily congested.

It's understood two cars believed to have broken down are making bad traffic even worse around Sippy Downs, after they've pulled over on the shoulder of the highway on-ramp.

Further north, a three-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway and Old Imbil Rd intersection at Monkland is also causing delays.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

bruce highway sunshine coast bruce highway traffic scd traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coolum-Peregian RSL’s last surviving WWII veteran honoured

        Premium Content Coolum-Peregian RSL’s last surviving WWII veteran honoured

        Community The last surviving WWII veteran in the Coolum-Peregian RSL Sub-Branch has been honoured in a ceremony fitting for his contributions.

        ‘Beyond generous:’ $4k donation to help bring dog home

        Premium Content ‘Beyond generous:’ $4k donation to help bring dog home

        Pets & Animals The reward for six-year-old shar pei Rafiki now sits at gobsmacking $5000 after a...

        Terrifying encounter with shark during swim at Coast beach

        Premium Content Terrifying encounter with shark during swim at Coast beach

        Environment Man bitten on the foot after standing on shark at Coast beach

        Cyclists swap bikes for snorkels on Great Barrier Reef

        Premium Content Cyclists swap bikes for snorkels on Great Barrier Reef

        Environment WATCH: Five Coast professional cyclists visiting Cairns for the annual Prime Tour...