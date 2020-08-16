Nightmare Bruce Hwy traffic as holiday-makers leave Coast

Motorists heading south from a long weekend away on the Sunshine Coast should expect heavy delays as notorious Sunday traffic builds on the Bruce Highway.

Queensland Transport is advising drivers of heavy congestion from the Coast to Brisbane, particularly around Beerburrum, and is urging patience for those heading home.

Rescue helicopter called to serious cyclist, car crash

Bruce Hwy at a standstill as holiday traffic builds

Traffic is building heading south to Brisbane. Photo: Department of Transport and Main Roads

Photos show the southbound lanes almost at a standstill on the highway, and some drivers have reported Steve Irwin Way is also heavily congested.

It's understood two cars believed to have broken down are making bad traffic even worse around Sippy Downs, after they've pulled over on the shoulder of the highway on-ramp.

Further north, a three-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway and Old Imbil Rd intersection at Monkland is also causing delays.