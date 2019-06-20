Nindigully named the best Queensland outback pub

BOOMING: The Nindigully Pub indulged in a touch of nostalgia when the Brisbane A Model Ford Club stopped in for a drink and a meals earlier this year.

STEVE Burns bought the Nindigully pub in 2012 and it could seat 20 people. Now it has a beer garden that fills 350 with ease.

Last week, Southern Queensland Country Tourism announced a list of the top 10 Queensland outback pubs.

Nindigully Pub was number one.

Mr Burns bought the pub 17-years-ago and said he paid too much for it because he bought it with his heart.

"It it had no trade, no major clients," he said.

"There were about 20 locals who would drop in each night, more than the population of Nindigully at the time and that was it.

"We built a home out the back and went from there."

Mr Burns said he was honoured to receive the award.

"It's a wonderful feeling, it's great to be recognised," he said

"You just put yourself out there and keep doing the best you can."

Steve's top five tips to owning a booming outback pub

1. Look after your locals

"It was a group of 20 locals that used to come down most nights when we first started and let me tell you they're still there when the tourist aren't," Mr Burns said.

2. Embrace the nomads

"Embrace tourism with arms and legs, always welcome the nomads," Mr Burns said.

"We've hosted criminals to Supreme Court Judges. You treat them no differently."

3. Love what you do and do it with passion.

"People know when you don't enjoy your job."

4. Look after your staff

"If you treat your staff like shit, they're going to shit on you."

5. Look after your family

"Goes without saying, they may be your business partner but they're your family first."

Tip to a publican

"Don't buy a pub."