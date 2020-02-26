Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Hugh Marks.
Hugh Marks.
Business

Nine first-half profit slides 41%

by Gus McCubbing
26th Feb 2020 9:46 AM

Nine Entertainment has reported a 41 per cent drop in first-half net profit but an increase in revenue in the wake of its merger with Fairfax.

The publicly-listed media company saw its net profit after tax drop to $101.86 million.

However, the group's revenues from continuing operations for the half-year ended December 31 increased by 65.7 per cent to $1.18 billion.

Highlights for the company included a $35 million earnings improvement at video streaming service Stan, with subscribers exceeding 1.8 million, as well as a 65 per cent growth in video-on-demand 9Now's earnings.

Chief executive Hugh Marks said the result was testament to the work done to reposition Nine for a digital future.

He said strong growth in the company's digital businesses helped to offset some of the "cyclical headwinds" faced by its traditional media assets.

Nine announced a fully-franked half-year dividend of five cents per share, the same as last year.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fairfax merger nine profit seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Subbie owed $200k slams councils after builder collapse

        premium_icon Subbie owed $200k slams councils after builder collapse

        Business A subcontractor owed $200,000 by a failed builder on three local government jobs has warned the councils involved will be held to account.

        Champions crowned in Noosa longboard open

        premium_icon Champions crowned in Noosa longboard open

        Sport Noosa Festival of Surfing turns on the longboard action.

        WATCH: Gympie region horse rescued from certain death

        premium_icon WATCH: Gympie region horse rescued from certain death

        News The rescue mission eight fire and rescue crews and an excavator

        Dad left toddler in car for hours while he played pokies

        premium_icon Dad left toddler in car for hours while he played pokies

        Crime Gambler left his three-year-old locked in a car outside a pub