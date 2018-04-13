Nine Sunshine Coast homes with spectacular views under $1m

33 Watson Lane, Reesville is on the market for offers over $720,000.

33 Watson Lane, Reesville is on the market for offers over $720,000. Contributed

A HOME with a fantastic view shouldn't be an unattainable dream.

Luckily there are still properties available in even the most blue-chip suburbs for a reasonable price, where a home owner can kick back and enjoy their own vista.

These Sunshine Coast homes are on the market right now for less than $1 million.

1. 33 Watson Lane, Reesville

Offers over $720,000

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms

The authentically restored, 100-year-old colonial house is a sight in itself, but take a gander from the veranda for a classic hinterland panorama.

2. 15 Jasper Ct, Coolum Beach

Offers over $840,000

Four bedrooms, two bathrooms

15 Jasper Ct, Coolum Beach is on the market for offers over $840,000. Contributed

This two-storey home is perfectly positioned for sunset views over Mt Coolum and the hinterland.

The open-plan design means the living and dining areas are great places to kick back and take in the view, but the alfresco area with barbecue kitchen and pizza oven is the real star.

3. 94-96 Main St, Montville

From $340,000

One bedroom, one bathroom

94-96 Main St, Montville is on the market for offers from $340,000. Contributed

This luxury apartment features a gas fireplace, balcony spa and undeniable views all the way to the ocean.

It is fitted out to suit the wedding and accommodation market, but would make for a cosy home for a single person or couple.

4. 17/528 David Low Way, Castaways Beach

$799,000

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms

17/528 David Low Way, Castaways Beach is for sale for $799,000. Contributed

The three-storey unit boasts uninterrupted views over the dunes and straight onto Castaways Beach.

The outdoor entertaining balcony is the perfect place to watch the ocean roll in.

5. 10 Muringo Ct, Minyama

From $990,000

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms

Buy into front-seat canal views at 10 Muringo Ct, Minyama from $990,000. Contributed

Watch the boats pass by or launch your own from your private pontoon at this Minyama home.

6. 54 Hobbs Rd, Buderim

$679,000

Four bedrooms, three bathrooms

54 Hobbs Rd, Buderim is on the market for $679,000. Contributed

This two-storey house, featuring hinterland views to the Blackall Range, would be perfect for a family.

The position is within 10 minutes drive of central Buderim and Maroochydore.

7. 3/13 Noosa Pde, Noosa Heads

Offers over $650,000

One bedroom, one bathroom

The unit at 3/13 Noosa Pde, Noosa Heads is open to offers over $650,000. Contributed

Buy into Noosa at an entry-level price, with front-seat views over the Noosa River and parkland on the opposite bank.

The unit comes with access to the resort's private beach and jetty.

8. 50 Wilguy Cres, Buderim

Offers over $840,000

Four bedrooms, two bathrooms

The owner of 50 Wilguy Cres, Buderim is open to offers over $840,000. Contributed

Dine with a backdrop of rolling hills and the hinterland in this elevated family home, with vast windows making the most of the surrounds.

9. 36 Honeydew Place, Ninderry

Offers over $500,000

Three bedrooms, one bathroom

Buy hilltop acreage at 36 Honeydew Place, Ninderry with offers over $500,000. Contributed

This hilltop acreage property offers a quiet retreat with panoramic views over the hinterland, with a wrap-around veranda and north-facing aspect.

