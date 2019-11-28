Menu
A Hervey Bay man who attacked children in their bedrooms has been sent to jail.
Monster sent to prison for 'deplorable' child sex attacks

Carlie Walker
27th Nov 2019 4:00 PM | Updated: 28th Nov 2019 8:41 AM
OVER two years, Dwayne Ferguson snuck into the bedrooms of five children across Hervey Bay and filmed himself sexually assaulting and masturbating over them.

On Wednesday, as he wiped away tears in Hervey Bay District Court, he was sentenced to nine years in prison for the offences, which Judge Nathan Jarro described as "deplorable".

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to charges between October 2015 and May 2018 including rape and indecent treatment of a child.

He also pleaded guilty to making child exploitation material.

The court heard Ferguson broke into a house in the dead of the night and filmed himself digitally raping a two-year-old girl.

"You recorded your abhorrent behaviour," Judge Jarro said.

"You inflicted lifelong injuries on many families."

Judge Jarro said the court had heard Ferguson was remorseful and harboured a hatred of himself as a result of the offending.

