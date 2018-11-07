Menu
Login
A nine-year-old Logan boy has been missing since yesterday.
A nine-year-old Logan boy has been missing since yesterday.
News

Missing schoolboy didn’t want to go home

7th Nov 2018 11:01 AM

POLICE are asking the public to help them find a nine-year-old Queensland boy after he went missing yesterday afternoon south of Brisbane.

It's understood the Logan boy told friends he didn't want to go home after finishing school yesterday afternoon, instead riding off on his scooter.

He was last seen around 3.30pm riding into Wagawn Park on Wagawn St in Woodridge.

Police hold concerns for the boy due to his age.

He is described as caucasian, approximately 135cms tall with a slim build and short dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen riding a scooter and was wearing his school uniform - a dark blue shirt and shorts.

Anyone who may have seen the boy or has any information in relation to his current whereabouts is urged to contact police.

Top Stories

    Noosa festival takes top spot

    Noosa festival takes top spot

    News Australian Traveller magazine has named Noosa Food and Wine Festival and of of the countries best

    • 7th Nov 2018 10:00 AM
    Radiators still hot 40 years on

    Radiators still hot 40 years on

    News Iconic Aussie band coming to Tewantin

    Cooroy Noosa Road accident causes tailbacks

    Cooroy Noosa Road accident causes tailbacks

    News Three-car crash near Lake Macdonald

    Local Partners