Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
As people play games at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese video-game maker Nintendo Co. has scored a 33 per cent jump in annual profit.
As people play games at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese video-game maker Nintendo Co. has scored a 33 per cent jump in annual profit.
Technology

Nintendo profit jump as people stay home

by Yuri Kegeyama
7th May 2020 8:16 PM

Japanese video-game maker Nintendo Co. has scored a 33 per cent jump in annual profit, as people stuck at home turn to playing games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kyoto-based Nintendo, which did not break down quarterly numbers, said on Thursday its sales for the fiscal year through March rose 9 per cent from the year before to 1.3 trillion yen ($A19.05 billion).

Nintendo, behind the Pokemon and Super Mario franchises, reported a profit of 258.68 billion yen for the fiscal year, up from 194 billion yen a year earlier.

Nintendo said so far it had escaped major damage from the virus outbreak. Consumers unable to visit stores due to shutdowns have instead turned to online purchases.

Video gaming is a popular stay-at-home activity, and Nintendo's new "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" has proven to be a hit, selling 13.4 million units in the first six weeks since going on sale.

But the company expressed concern about the future and over potential disruptions to production of devices and software. Depending on how the virus spreads, product deliveries might be hindered, leading to suspension of even online purchases, it said.

Game development could suffer if designers have to work from home for a long time, it said in a statement.

"As a result of these factors, we may not be able to proceed with the release of Nintendo products and the start of services as planned. This is also true for other software publishers, so it may not be possible to provide game content on Nintendo platforms as planned," it said.

Nintendo projected a 23 per cent fall in profit for the fiscal year through March 2021 at 200 billion yen.

The company said it will continue to push the Nintendo Switch handheld machine and Nintendo Switch Lite hardware.

Just under a quarter of the company's overall sales were in Japan. Of the remaining 77 per cent, 43 per cent came from North and South America and 25 per cent from Europe, according to Nintendo.

Originally published as Nintendo profit jump as people stay home

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks gaming health nintendo social isolation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Enough is enough! Snake on a boat brings trip to a stop

        premium_icon Enough is enough! Snake on a boat brings trip to a stop

        Offbeat A Sunshine Coast couple were given the fright of their lives when a slithery stowaway made a surprise appearance on the Noosa River. WATCH THE VIDEO

        Latest Australian updates on COVID-19

        Latest Australian updates on COVID-19

        News NSW pours cold water on Mother's Day gatherings

        School’s in again for Preps and year Oners

        premium_icon School’s in again for Preps and year Oners

        News School’s in for now as classes look set to return to full house by end of the...

        Five businesses you can buy today for under $100k

        premium_icon Five businesses you can buy today for under $100k

        Business Here are five businesses you can buy today for under $100,000