Nippers set the pace for a safer Peregian Beach

FUTURE-proofing Peregian's lifesaving stocks seems to be headed in the right direction with a new wave of enthusiasm of nippers sweeping across the popular holiday beach.

And nowhere was that more evident than at the "Twilight Nippers" session held for the first time by Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club.

This special occasion was held to celebrate the end of the first half of the nipper season, school breaking up and the approaching Christmas festivities.

This was a great success with around half of the regular 100 children who attend at Peregian turning up to the beach after school finished. Nippers 10 years and older took paddle boards out while the younger groups enjoyed beach softball, football and running races for all ages and a visit from Santa in an ATV. NHSLSC president Ross Fisher said the Noosa club has been very well supported by the residents and various community groups and businesses.

"These fantastic efforts are vital to ensure the continuation and success for both nippers and volunteer lifesaving at Peregian and enable it to grow to support a sustainable club into the long-term future.”

Nippers spokesperson Lyndon Forlonge said: "All our volunteers are Peregian locals keen to support the long-term success of such an important program for kids.”

Check out the club's Facebook to join.