Nippers spirit is unstoppable at Peregian

Peregian Nippers are a healthy and safe way to enjoy the beach.

Peregian Nippers are a healthy and safe way to enjoy the beach.

WITH social distancing restrictions in full swing, Peregian Nippers held their end of season awards presentation online, postponing their break-up celebration until later in the year. Peregian Nippers co-ordinator Leigh McCready and 2IC Brett Morris conducted the virtual awards ceremony on the deck of the Peregian Surf Club, celebrating the achievements of the nippers who have completed their second season of a reinvigorated program following a local community campaign to bring nippers back to the beach with the support of Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club.

Ms McCready said: “One of my favourite awards to present was The Spirit of Peregian Award, which goes each year to the family who has made an exceptional contribution to the Nippers program.

“This year, it was awarded to Brett and Kristy Morris, who oversaw the Water Safety team and all the events and merchandise for the nippers. It was an amazing effort.”

“My other favourite part of the virtual awards ceremony was showing off our new shirts and polos for the Nippers and the Age Managers, which for the first time has our fantastic new Peregian sponsors displayed on them.

“New sponsors who have come on board this season are White’s IGA Peregian Beach, LJ Hooker Peregian Beach, Stonehouse, FliteFit and Sushi Wave.” Ms McCready said.

Peregian Nippers always make the most of their time on the sand and in the water.

“This is in addition to long-standing sponsor Altum Property Group, who first sponsored the club in 2009 and the continuing support from the Noosa Club which runs the training courses and assists with water safety for the Peregian program,” added Mr Morris. “We were also pleased to see several of our Nippers selected for the Queensland State Championship team as part of the larger Noosa Heads SLSC team – congratulations to Ella McCready, Tait Atkinson and Rory McIntyre for being selected.”

The other awards were announced at the virtual ceremony were:

Most Improved Awards Under 8 – Carter Best, Emma Holman Under 9 – Dylan Tyre, Natalie Grossman Under 10 – Emmett Budd, Layla Sare Under 11 – Felix Cawood, Isobel Harrison Under 12 – Leo Leatherbarrow, Larni Fisher Under 13/14 – Jack Grebert, Maya Fox

Essence of Nippers Awards Under 8 – Mick Holman, Kalila Budd Under 9 – Cameron Williams, Lucy Nixon

admin@noosasurfclub.com.au 5448 0900 PO Box 7 Noosa Heads QLD 4567

Under 10 – Charlie Lawther, Molly Lawther Under 11 – Hamish Nixon, Lilly-Dee Dixon Under 12 – Rory McIntyre, Ella McCready Under 13 – Riley Forlonge, Lylah Burton Under 14 – Asher Maclaren, Lilly Birch-Stevens

Coach’s Awards – Leo Leatherbarrow & Lucy Nixon