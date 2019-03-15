Nipping back well at smart-looking Peregian club

HERE TO STAY: Nippers having a ball at Peregian Beach in their new uniforms.

IT was literally a "fitting” way to mark the reborn Peregian Nippers, who were recently presented with their club uniforms.

The shorts proudly display the new Peregian Surf Life Saving logo, celebrating the revival of local surf lifesaving on Peregian Beach under the Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club.

The re-energised nippers eagerly received their new uniforms in their age groups and will wear them with pride during training sessions and at local community events.

Club junior activities coordinator Lyndon Forlonge said they'd had an outstanding uptake of new nippers for the 2018-19 season, with 110 children now registered as active participants.

"Surf Life Saving Queensland recently conducted an audit of the Peregian Nippers operation and commended the community on building such a large nipper program in one year,” he said.

"The audit determined that the group was well-resourced with volunteers and a very well-organised operation.

"The growth in the number of nippers, their parents and the volunteer lifesavers are a real show of support from locals, indicating that they want surf lifesaving to be a part of the Peregian community.

"Peregian Surf Life Saving has a steering group which makes local decisions about volunteer lifesaving and nippers at Peregian, and we have a five-year strategic plan which puts us in a good position to be a sustainable club not only now but well into the future,” he said.

The final Peregian Nippers on the beach for this season will be held this Sunday and will be followed by presentations and activities for the whole family.

"We'll have Dave, Sam and Ash from Hot 91's breakfast team join us. They were there at the start of the year and I am sure they will be surprised with how the club has progressed in our first year,” Lyndon said.