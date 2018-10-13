Nipping on down to gain surf skills at Peregian Beach

THEY'RE BACK: Nippers have returned tp Peregian Beach in a big way and the kids are all smiles.

GRASSROOTS lifesaving has returned to the sand of Peregian Beach.

The nippers junior lifesaving program kicked-off last Sunday, with a surge of energy as over 110 nippers threw themselves into all the surf skill activities.

The large contingent was made up of new and returning nippers with a sea of fluro pink safety vests and coloured caps swimming, wading, board racing and tearing across the beach for the flags and sprints.

"This season we were expecting 60 nippers on the beach at Peregian,” Peregian Nippers director Lyndon Forlonge said.

"We are very pleased to nearly double that with other over 100 plus nippers participating.

"We are expecting that over the coming months further growth in numbers will continue, with both Nippers and Lifesavers, as the community continues to become involved,” he said.

More than 25 additional nipper parents put their hands up to gain their Surf Rescue Certificate or Bronze Medallion, the pathway to becoming volunteer Lifesavers.

Lyndon said there are still various positions and opportunities available for parents and the community to become a part of nippers at Peregian this season.

Membership is still open for nippers. For further information on how to become a lifesaver or be involved in nippers, head to the Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club website Nippers-How to Join page, or call Noosa Heads SLSC on 5448 0900.