Rhys Dean Cubby-Roadley was the man charged with allegedly stabbing a tourist on Wednesday morning. Photo:Barry Leddicoat / Sunshine Coast Daily
Crime

No bail for teen after brutal alleged stabbing

lucy rutherford
3rd Jul 2020 7:00 AM
Rhys Dean Cubby-Roadley was named in court as the man who allegedly stabbed a tourist at Mooloolaba in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The 19-year-old Maroochydore man had his charges of unlawfully wounding, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with a drug offence mentioned in Maroochydore Magistrates Court.

The court granted that Mr Cubby-Roadley's appearance be excused as he was not applying for bail and would remain in custody until his committal mention.

NAMED: 20 SHOCKING CASES OF DRINK DRUG DRIVING ON COAST

It's alleged between 12.30-1am a 29-year-old Cairns man and four associates left a licensed premises on Brisbane Rd and were walking towards Venning St when they were approached by two men from an earlier confrontation.

A fight broke out, during which the 29-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in the abdomen and back.

The two men then fled along Walan St towards Brisbane Rd.

The male victim was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

Mr Cubby-Roadley was arrested on Wednesday.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward - in particular, a man who may have stopped and filmed the disturbance on his phone.

Mr Cubby-Roadley's charges will be heard at a committal mention on October 2.

