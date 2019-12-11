Motorist allegedly caught with 64g of cocaine, meth, weapons

A 43-YEAR-OLD South Gladstone man will appear in court later today

A 43-YEAR-OLD South Gladstone man will appear in court later today

A MAN has been refused bail after police alleged he was travelling into Gladstone with almost 180g of methamphetamine and 64g of cocaine in his car, among other illegal items.

Anthony John Robert Featherstone was refused bail in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday facing several charges including possess and supply dangerous drugs, possession of weapons and possess explosives.

The Queensland Police ­Service has alleged Mr Featherstone was pulled over by police on December 2 about 4.30pm travelling along Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd towards Gladstone.

Police alleged officers found methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and GHB in his vehicle.

It is alleged police also found a shortened shotgun, taser and knife.

Detectives arrested Mr Featherstone and executed a search warrant at a Gladstone home the following day.

The 43-year-old appeared in court via video from the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

The QPS opposed the bail application as Mr Featherstone was already on a suspended jail sentence at the time for drug trafficking.

The court was told he was sentenced to a four-year jail term, suspended for five years.

The court was told Mr Featherstone still had 3.5 years left to serve on that sentence.

Mr Featherstone was represented by defence lawyer Tyronne Thomas, who told the court his client started using meth after the breakdown of a marriage.

Mr Thomas said his client had an impressive work history and had worked for most of his life, however was recently unemployed.

He said his client would submit to a curfew, daily reporting requirements, drug testing, refrain from applying for a passport and would not approach any airport departure points, if released on bail.

Mr Thomas said Mr Featherstone would also agree to owning just one mobile phone with no encrypted apps - such as Snapchat or WhatsApp - if released on bail.

The court was told if Mr Featherstone was released on bail there would be an "unacceptable risk" of his reoffending.

The bail application was refused, and the matters were adjourned to a later date for committal mention.

Mr Thomas ordered a brief of evidence of the charges from the police.