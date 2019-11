MOTORISTS have reported cattle are loose on the Bruce Highway this morning.

Reports have been lodged of a bull on the loose near Yandina.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads reported a large bull was wandering around the Bruce Highway at Yandina about 7.45am.

They warn motorists in both direction to proceed with caution.

It followed motorist reports on Saturday of loose cattle in the area.

No delays were expected today.