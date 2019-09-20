NO CAMPING: Fire continues to burn at Teewah

Smoke and flames billow up from behind the sand dunes north of Teewah on Thursday as McDermott Aviation helicopters water bombed a wildfire burning in Cooloola Recreation Area.

A FIRE at Teewah Beach on Noosa North Shore continues to burn today, closing the majority of the Cooloola Recreation Area including camping areas.

The fire, which broke out on September 8 after campers failed to extinguish a campfire, has been monitored by crews as it burns in bushland.

A spokesman from the Department of Environment and Science said Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are working to contain a fire in the Great Sandy National Park at Teewah Beach.

“Some windblown embers have ignited spot over fires across the Upper Noosa River earlier this week and QPWS is working with Hancock Queensland Plantations and QFES to contain these fires,” the spokesman said.

“Fire crews have also been working to create firebreaks and commenced backburning adjacent to Teewah Village yesterday to provide further protection.”

Aerial support was also called in, with choppers fighting the blaze from above.

Crews are also monitoring a bushfire burning in the Cooloola Recreation Area within the Great Sandy National Park.

The fire is burning in the vicinity of Harry’s Hut Road, Eurobi Road and Cooloola Way, Como.

Due to the heightened fire risk, Queensland Park and Wildlife Service announced the closure of Cooloola Recreation Area, including camping and walking areas.

“The majority of the Cooloola Recreation Area is closed to camping however the beach is open to traffic with a valid Vehicle Access Permit. A total ban on campfires is also in place.”

“These closures are likely to continue next week into the school holidays and campers who have booked during this period have been notified directly.”

QPWS released a statement informing all permits for closed areas are suspended for the duration of the closure, including for commercial tour operators and other permit or agreement holders.

Campers can apply for a refund or camping credit, contact camping support at qpws@des.qld.gov.au.

Visitors are asked to observe all signage, barriers and directions from rangers, and do not enter closed areas.

People visiting the Great Sandy National Park are urged to check For current park alerts see https://parks.des.qld.gov.au/park-alerts